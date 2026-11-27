Pochi's Sweet Designs was founded by Colombia native Paola Carlson, bringing a taste of her native country to West Michigan. What began as a gift-giving opportunity for friends and family has now blossomed into a restaurant.

Pochi's Sweet Designs features chocolate-covered treats including coffee beans and cookies, as well as macarons and other delicious dishes.

The storefront is located at 44 Ionia Ave in Grand Rapids. Paola visited the Morning Mix to share more about the business.

Visit pochissweets.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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