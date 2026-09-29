Bringing botanical blends into herbal medicine: Ætherbal

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Finding quality holistic products usually involves finding ingredients that are natural or organic. A Michigan-based platform, Ætherbal, takes the herbal approach by the root - literally - by creating formulas built around the relationship between the medicinal plant and media that carries it. Using silica, Ætherbal removes excessive oils and creams as the product base while still providing quality outcomes.

Bonnie D’Arcangelo, Founder and President of Ætherbal, spoke with Michelle about the product lineup.

Visit aetherbal.com for more information. You can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok