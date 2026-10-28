BrainWerks uses neurotherapy in mental health treatment

As medicine and technology evolve, that evolution extends into physical, mental, and emotional health. BrainWerks Neurofeedback and Counseling Center, located in Grand Rapids, provides stress relief with psychotherapy and neurofeedback, using the brain itself to provide mental and emotional regulation.

Many traditional theraputic models focus on processing through talk therapy, and while valuable, the brain is still prone to dysregulation and chemical imbalance, and BrainWerks' approach combines talk therapy with brain feedback provided in real time. The procedure is non-invasive and drug free, where patients are hooked up to a computer to track their progress.

Diane Schroeder, Owner and Clinical Director at BrainWerks and intern Grace Welch, visited the Morning Mix to share more and provide a demonstration.

BrainWerks Neurofeedback and Counseling Center is located at 625 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 211 in Grand Rapids. Visit brainwerkscenter.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

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