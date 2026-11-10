Brain-healthy recipes from author Gina Ferwerda

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness through conversation, education, and research for Alzheimer's disease. While there are still many scientific discoveries and research yet to be made, taking care of your brain's health can also exist in practical ways, including your diet.

Fish is considered to be natural brain food, and author Gina Ferwerda visited the Morning Mix to share strategies for easy food swaps as well as a recipe for a salmon power bowl!

MAPLE DIJON SALMON POWER BOWLS

With Roasted Delicata Squash, Walnuts & Pomegranate

Serves 4

MAPLE CIDER DIJON DRESSING



⅓ cup plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons pure Michigan maple syrup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 small shallot and 2 garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil

Fresh dill or thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

SALMON & ROASTED VEGETABLES



4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

1 delicata squash, seeded and sliced into half-moons

2 cups broccoli florets (fresh or frozen)

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons house seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic, onion and smoked paprika)

⅓ cup chopped walnuts

FOR THE BOWLS



4 cups mixed salad greens

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup shredded red cabbage

½ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

PREPARE DRESSING

Combine dressing ingredients in a jar and shake until creamy. Set aside.

ROAST VEGETABLES



Preheat oven to 400°F. Place squash, broccoli and chickpeas on a large parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast for 15 minutes. If using frozen broccoli, add it straight from the freezer.

ADD SALMON



Remove baking sheet from oven. Move vegetables aside and add salmon. Brush salmon with dressing and sprinkle with walnuts. Return to oven and roast for 12 to 18 minutes, or until salmon reaches 145°F and vegetables are tender.

ASSEMBLE BOWLS



Divide salad greens, quinoa and cabbage among four bowls. Top with roasted vegetables, salmon, pomegranate seeds and red onion. Drizzle with remaining dressing and serve.

NOTE: Delicata squash does not need to be peeled. The skin becomes tender when roasted.

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