Black Arts & Cultural Center celebrating 40 years of serving Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo's Black Arts & Cultural Center (BACC) celebrates Black artists, creativity, and community through their featured gallery spaces, educational programs, as well as youth engagement programs.

2026 marks 40 years of the institution's work in the community, and members are invited to attend this year's fundraising gala. Taking place Saturday, October 17 beginning at 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, art, as well as an opportunity to network.

Tickets are $75 per person or $500 for a table of eight and can be purchased on Eventbrite. The gala will be held at The Epic Center, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall.

BACC executive director Janine Seals visited the Morning Mix to discuss the organization's growth and what to expect at the gala!

Visit blackartskalamazoo.org for more information.

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