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Biggby Coffee is recognizing local organizations ahead of the holiday season, in launch of their fourth-quarter Bigg Wishes Campaign.

One winner will be chosen each month from now through the end of the year, where Biggby awards $500 to grant their wish. This month's recipient is Children First Lakeshore, helping package and deliver food for children along the lakeshore as they prepare to spend Thanksgiving weekend at home.

Children First Lakeshore is based in Allegan County and partners with local schools within the county to provide weekend meals to students.

Biggby owner/operator Tara Walston and Jessica Winsemius from Children First Lakeshore visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership and how community members can support this season.

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