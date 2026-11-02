Biggby Coffee recognizing Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes ahead of holiday season

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Food insecurity persists year-round, but as the holiday season looms, many families are faced with difficult decisions between putting food on the table, gift shopping, and hosting guests.

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes serves over 38,000 individuals in the Kalamazoo area with healthy meals through mobile truck delivery, pickup, and their physical food pantry. No proof of income is required to request service.

BIGGBY Coffee has partnered with Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes this season, donating $500 to support the effort as the holiday season begins to take effect.

Visit kzoolf.org for more information including volunteer opportunities.

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