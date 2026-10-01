Big Joe's Winter Warmup Coat Drive returns with goal of 1,000 item collection

Grand Rapids radio personality Big Joe Pesh has announced the launch of this year's Big Joe's Winter Warmup Coat Drive, where men's coats are collected across drop-off sites in Grand Rapids before the winter season. This year's goal is to collect 1,000 coats as well as new socks and underwear to benefit Grand Rapids Neighbors For Neighbors.

A kick-off event will take place at Bob's Bar in Grand Rapids tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., and community members are encouraged to bring a coat to the event. Following the kick-off, drop-off locations will begin accepting donations through November 12.

This year's drop-off locations include:



Allendale True Value

Bob’s Bar

Rebounderz

Planet Fitness on Plainfield

Serra Honda Grandville

Two area Two Men & A Truck locations

Uptown Cheapskate in Kentwood

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids (all seven locations)

Garage Bar (Grand Rapids and Ada)

Coats will be picked up November 13 and distributed November 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Those who wish to continue supporting Neighbors For Neighbors may do so via a monetary donation or purchase an item through their Amazon Wishlist.

Joe returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the drive. You can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

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