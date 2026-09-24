Berger Gives Back to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

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Berger Chevrolet does more than sell and service automobiles across West Michigan. Through their "Berger Gives Back" campaign, they also pay it forward by holding luncheon fundraisers to benefit local nonprofits.

This month's Berger Gives Back beneficiary was the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (GRCT).

The Civic Theatre is currently celebrating its 100th season with an incredible lineup of shows that celebrate the local arts and people behind it. Additionally, the Theatre is hosting a block party on Sunday, September 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., where members of the public can engage in games, activities, entertainment, food trucks, and meet-and-greets with characters from previous shows.

Michelle visited Berger and spoke with Marketing Director Emily Lacroix and GRCT's Director of Marketing and Communications Noddea Skidmore to talk about the milestone year and what else is in store for the Theatre!

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