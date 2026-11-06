Berger Gives Back to Mary Free Bed Kids

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Berger Chevrolet does more than sell and service automobiles across West Michigan. Through their "Berger Gives Back" campaign, they also pay it forward by partnering with local nonprofits.

This month's Berger Gives Back beneficiary was Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Mary Free Bed has multiple branches of service within Grand Rapids. Besides their award-winning rehabilitation facility for adults, involvement with the Amway River Bank Run, and more, the hospital offers inpatient and outpatient services to children through Mary Free Bed Kids.

Mary Free Bed Kids recently moved into the Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, serving as Michigan's first pediatric rehabilitation hospital across the street from Mary Free Bed's main campus. The new facility is holding their "Toys For Therapy" campaign throughout the month, where members of the community can donate financially online.

Andrea Dennis, Outpatient Pediatric Program Manager and Brynn Niedzwiecki from Berger Chevrolet visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership and more ways the community can support Toys For Therapy.

For more information on Berger Chevrolet's community involvement through campaigns such as "Berger Gives Back", visit bergerchevy.com/berger-gives-back.

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