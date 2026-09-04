'Behind the Beard: Making Santa Real' documentary making Midwest Debut at Grand Rapids Film Festival

Many people who celebrate Christmas remember visiting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as children, sitting on their laps and telling them what gifts they wanted for the holidays. The people who portray the iconic holiday figures are the unspoken heroes of Christmas, bringing the magic of Christmas to children across the globe.

A new documentary sits down with the people who play these characters, taking an intimate look at what it truly means to embody one of history's most beloved figures in Behind the Beard: Making Santa Real.

Behind the Beard, directed by Brandon Rice, goes beyond the red suit to tell the stories of the real people who portray Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The film introduces Santas and Mrs. Clauses from across the country and explores their experiences, the different paths that brought them to the role, and why they dedicate so much of their lives to creating Christmas magic for others.

Through intimate portraits and unguarded moments, the film explores identity, devotion, and the quiet power of keeping belief alive not just for children, but for themselves.

The documentary has been making its way through the film festival circuit in 2026 and won Audience Favorite Documentary at its world premiere at the Riverside International Film Festival. Grand Rapids will mark the film’s first screening in the Midwest.

Audiences can watch Behind the Beard: Making Santa Real at Celebration Studio Park- Piazza on September 13 at 1:30 p.m during the Grand Rapids Film Festival. Sunday film passes cost $10, and can be purchased in advance at grfilmfest.org.

To learn more about the documentary, visit behindthebeardmovie.com.

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