Beer City Dog Biscuits celebrates new renovation to kitchen space

Beer City Dog Biscuits (BCDB) is a locally-owned and operated dog treat company, creating edible products for dogs with less than ten ingredients per package. The simple ingredient list isn't the only positive attribute the company has to offer, as every single biscuit is baked and packaged by the team of Brew Bakers, who are staff members at Beer City Dog Biscuits with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Beer City Dog Biscuits recently completed renovation in their space at 3019 Coit Ave NE, built to better serve the Brew Bakers. Over 300 adults make up the Brew Baker team, each receiving training and employment through Beer City Dog Biscuits' process, from mixing dough, quality control, and weighing the products before they hit shelves.

The biscuits can be purchased on BCDB's website and are sold in person at Meijer.

Cofounders Leslie Hooker and Suzanne Wilcox visited the Morning Mix to talk about the company's growth and what this new expansion means for the Brew Bakers.

Visit beercitydogbiscuits.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok