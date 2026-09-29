Bee Brave 5K returns next month to support breast cancer research

As organizations nationwide prepare for Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraising opportunities next month, the Van Andel Institute (VAI) is also preparing by continuing to spearhead advancements in healthcare that include breast cancer research. For over a decade, Bee Brave has been raising over one million dollars to support the VIA through the Bee Brave 5K run and walk, where all race registration proceeds go back to the VAI.

This year's race, now in its nineteenth year, will take place Saturday, October 3 with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. Runners can choose between a timed 5K run, an untimed 5K walk, or participate virtually. Registration for all three races is $40 per participant and ends the day of the race.

The race will take place at Shagbark Farms, located at 7525 Alaska Ave SE in Caledonia. The event is family-friendly, and strollers and leashed dogs are welcome to participate.

Bee Brave founder Pat Ringnalda and race director Chris Bartnick visited the Morning Mix to talk about the 5K.

Visit beebrave.com for more information and to register.

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