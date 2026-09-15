BCBSM dietitian Ashley Popovic shares leftover food safety tips

September is National Food Safety Education month, and many of us have probably questioned a food item's eligibility for consumption in our refrigerator through its visual appearance or odor. While many rely on those tests for a quick answer, many bacteria cannot be detected by sight or smell alone.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan registered dietitian Ashley Popovic visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share strategies for assessing leftover food using guidelines from the USDA, storage and reheating safety, as well as busting expiration date myths.

For more information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

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