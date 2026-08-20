B The One: Registration now open for this year's Be The One Run

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

BIGGBY and i understand love heals are teaming up for a sixth year for the Be the One Run. This year's race returns to Grand Rapids' Millennium Park on Sunday, October 25 beginning at 8 A.M.

Registration for the race begins at $35, with prices increasing after August 31. Register at runsignup.com.

i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the run.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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