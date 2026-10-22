B The One: Halloween fun from Biggby Coffee!

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

Biggby is celebrating Halloween with a special BOOED sticker promotion! Those who find a ghost sticker on their coffee cup can scan the QR code on it for the chance of receiving a buy one, get one free reward through October 31.

The celebrations also continue with children being able to receive a free kid's drink when they show up in-store wearing their Halloween costume.

This year's Be The One Run returns to Grand Rapids' Millennium Park on Sunday, October 25 beginning at 8 A.M. Register for the Be the One Run at runsignup.com, while Morning Mix viewers can get one of ten free registrations by Emailing info@iunderstandloveheals.org and mention the Morning Mix!

i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the promotions.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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