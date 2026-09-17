B The One: Biggby Coffee and i understand recognize Suicide Prevention Month

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September is National Suicide Prevention Month, with World Suicide Prevention Day taking place annually September 10. Mental health care appears in a variety of ways including medicine, but the most practical form of care is holding conversations surrounding mental health in everyday locations such as Biggby Coffee.

Biggby Coffee of Muskegon and i understand love heals have teamed up this month across six participating Biggby locations to raise over $3,000 on World Suicide Prevention Day to support i understand's ongoing mission of providing mental health resources to the community.

i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick and Muskegon Biggby Operations Manager Eric Frutchey visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership.

Visit iunderstandloveheals.org for more information and resources.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

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