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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

BIGGBY has supported organizations like i understand love heals for ten years, using coffee and conversation as a tangible way to reach out to someone. B the One programs from this partnership also appear during Children's Grief Awareness Month, held annually every November.

i understand will hold an open house on Giving Tuesday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for community members who wish to learn more.

i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the upcoming events and how you can B The One for someone this holiday season.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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