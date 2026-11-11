B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in November!

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The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

The holiday season are here, and that means the Peppermint Stick Mocha is back! Featuring rich mocha and cool peppermint, it's between a classic and holiday favorite. Available hot, cold, and sweet foam cold brew.

The Snow Mint Mocha Latte features white chocolate and peppermint, which is also available hot, iced, or sweet foam cold brew.

The Frosted Sugar Cookie Latte is also available hot, iced, or sweet foam cold brew! It features all the cookie cravings with none of the baking, featuring sweet vanilla and buttery cookie flavors.

Energy drink lovers can enjoy the new Frosted CranRazz BIGGBY Blast, where cranberry and sweet foam meet. It is also available as a Red Bull Mocktail for those seeking an extra kick.

The Scotchie Cookie Cold Brew features frosted sugar cookie, caramel, and butterscotch flavors. The Spice Cookie Tea Latte features sugar cookie flavors and chai, while the Thumbprint Cookie Latte features sugar cookie and raspberry.

Food lovers of Biggby's menu can celebrate the Maple Waffle Sandwich, sticking around through the holiday season! Chocolate Cake Pops are also available this season.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

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