B in the Know: Great deals and flavors at Biggby for October

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The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

Fall is here, and that includes staples like Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider! The lineup features Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple Cider, Chumpkin, and Maple Bourbon Latte!

Just in time for Halloween, the Halloween lineup is here at Biggby with these great drinks!



Jack-O-Lantern Latte: pumpkin, vanilla, and marshmallow - also available as a Jr. on the kids' menu

Caramel Apple BIGGBY Blast: a granny smith apple energy drink with caramel and sweet foam

Sweet Foam Black Forest Cold Brew: cold brew with mocha, caramel, and blackberry notes topped with sweet foam

Vampire Creme Freeze: white chocolate with strawberry

Ghoul Fuel Red Bull mocktail: granny smith apple, blue raspberry, lemonade, and Red Bull

Additionally, Friday nights are a Friday Night (De)lights, where every Friday, customers can snag a 20oz beverage for $5!

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

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