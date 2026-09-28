Author Maria Erazo releases new book trilogy on development and legacy

Maria Erazo emigrated to the United States in her teens, building her young adulthood in West Michigan and thriving in her career as an entrepreneur and business mentor. Maria has taken her experiences in the form of a trilogy of books that focus on three areas that have shaped her life journey in identity, entrepreneurship, and legacy.

The Legacy Method uses architecture as a metaphor for each of the three areas: Personal Architecture, Business Architecture, and Legacy Architecture. The books are available in English and Spanish and retail for $21 on Amazon.

Maria visited the Morning Mix to talk about the release!

Visit mariaerazo.com for more information.

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