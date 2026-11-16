Author Claude Pruneau releases latest book, "Beth's Last Fling: Autopsy of a Failure"

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Modern dating primarily revolves around dating apps, hoping the algorithm makes that perfect match. But just like other circumstances relationships unfold, Claude Pruneau's latest release examines what happens when and how a relationship collapses as quickly as it was built.

Beth's Last Fling: Autopsy of a Failure chronicles a chance meeting between Beth and Pierre, where their blossoming relationship soon unravels two different ideas of what love is.

The book is available in both hardcover and paperback editions and is available in stores such as Barnes and Noble as well as Amazon.

Claude spoke to Todd over Zoom to talk about the novel.

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