ArtPrize award ceremony concluding with fashion show at Acrisure Ampitheater

As Grand Rapids prepares for ArtPrize's formal kickoff on September 18, the awards celebration is also being eyed at as a fashion show will take to Acrisure Ampitheater, celebrating the arts as a whole.

The fashion show will feature pieces from Grand Rapids' own RC Caylan Atelier, along with live music from Grand Rapids Symphony. Grand Rapids Ballet and Grand Rapids Opera will also accompany the event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the awards take place at 8 p.m., and the fashion show begins at 9 p.m. The evening will culminate with a drone show and is expected to conclude at 10 p.m.

The evening will also feature an attempt at breaking a Guinness World Record for "Largest Attendance at a Fashion Show"!

Members of the public are invited to attend, and while entry is free, tickets are required with VIP tickets also available for purchase. VIP tickets include access to an open bar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

RC Caylan and ArtPrize Executive Director Tyler Loftis returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the collaboration.

Visit artprize.org/events for more information.

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