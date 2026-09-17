Artists of the Way presents "Bandstand"

Artists of the Way is a newly-established performing arts organization in West Michigan, using the arts including the theatre to minister to others. The theater also partners with local veteran organizations, and the company's latest show, "Bandstand" exemplifies that.

"Bandstand" is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical with limited productions nationwide. The show chronicles veterans adjusting to civilian life after WWII, and many of the cast and crew members take their personal military connections to the stage as they aim to tell this story with dignity.

"Bandstand" also features high-energy choreography and music that encompasses swing and jazz, with actors also playing their own instruments on stage.

The show runs Thursday, September 24 through Saturday, September 26 at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center, located at 2211 Lake Dr. SE. Evening showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday featuring a 2 p.m. matinee.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for veterans. Visit artistsoftheway.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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