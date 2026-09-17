AQUME Foundation's Gold Gala celebrates Black philanthropic excellence

The AQUME Foundation aims to remove disparities within the racial wealth gap through philanthropy and economic liberation. With advocacy, fiduciary services, and leadership development workshops, the organization's Gold Gala event celebrates Black excellence in philanthropy.

Now in its fifth year, the Gold Gala features delicious food and beverages, education, and networking opportunities within the community. This year's gala will be held at High Five GR on November 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Tickets are $125 per person and on sale now.

AQUME Foundation Founder and President Ciarra C. Adkins, Esq and AQUME Chief Finance Officer Tonya Adkins-McKeever visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization's growth and what guests can look forward to at the gala.

Visit aqumefoundation.org/gold-gala for more information and to purchase Gold Gala tickets.

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