Annual Mayor's Grand River cleanup happening this weekend, volunteers needed

The Grand River is a staple of Grand Rapids and Michigan as a whole, spanning over 250 miles from Grand Haven through Jackson. Unfortunately, the the state's longest river is also susceptible to pollution and litter, and the West Michigan Environmental Action Council has been using their platform to protect West Michigan's waterways including the Grand River.

Among those preservation efforts is the annual Mayor's Grand River Cleanup, where members of the community are invited to volunteer their time to remove garbage from the Grand River. Last year saw over 11,500 pounds of garbage removed!

This year's cleanup event will take place Saturday, September 19 beginning at the 6th Street Bridge Park at 9 a.m. Supplies, food, and beverages will be provided to volunteers as they work along different watershed cleanup sites to keep the Grand River beautiful.

Individuals and groups including families are allowed to participate, where different sites are labeled by age-appropriateness of cleanup. Registration is recommended for the cleanup, and attire will vary depending on which site volunteers choose. Close-toed shoes are required for all cleanup sites.

Visit wmeac.org/solution/mayors-cleanup for more information and to register.

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