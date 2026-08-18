Anna's Little Bakery celebrates grand opening in Hudsonville

Anna's Little Bakery is Hudsonville's newest bakery and cafe, offering baked goods and coffee in a cozy environment. Founded by Anna Vreugdenhil, the bakery began from her love of baking as a child.

Anna's Little Bakery also offers custom cakes as well as wedding catering. All products can be made without dairy, nuts, or gluten by request.

The bakery is located at 5400 School Ave in Hudsonville. Anna visited the Morning Mix to talk about the business.

Visit annaslittlebakery.com for more information. You can also follow on Instagram and TikTok.

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