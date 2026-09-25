"Amaze and Amuse" magic show prepares for season kick-off at Wealthy Theatre

Amaze and Amuse is Grand Rapids' self-described "modern-day magic show", where the awe of illusion is paired with the gravitas of event host and comedy magician, Trino.

Held at the Wealthy Theatre every fall through spring, the show brings a variety of magicians to the stage with different shows available for adults or family-friendly crowds. The season's premiere will take to the Wealthy Theatre stage on Saturday, September 26, with performances at 6 and 8 p.m. Sleight of Hand magician Tyler Grey will also make an appearance.

Saturday's show is for audiences 18 and older, with tickets beginning at $35.

The next show will take place Saturday, October 24 and feature Parker William.

Trino returned to the Morning Mix to talk about the season and perform a trick for Todd!

Visit magicgrandrapids.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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