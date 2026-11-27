The Sassy Olive features handmade headbands, recently achieving over 100,000 orders for the Allegan-based small business.

Founded by Landria Johnson, The Sassy Olive answers the frustration and annoyance that often comes with headbands that do not stay put. Using patterns sourced from a variety of artists, The Sassy Olive features designs and patterns for everyone!

The Sassy Olive is featuring a special celebration for Pink Saturday, celebrating alongside Landria's 35th birthday, where special deals and exclusive offers will be held both in-store and online. Morning Mix viewers can shop at thesassyolive.online/fox17 to unlock a few deals right now!

Landria visited the Morning Mix to talk about the business' growth. The Sassy Olive's storefront is located at 125 Locust St in Allegan.

Visit thesassyolive.online for more information or place an order! You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok