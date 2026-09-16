All the rage: Grand Rapids' newest rage room now open on 28th Street

When life feels heavy, you may feel tempted to break something out of anger, or use it as a form of stress-relief. As rage rooms - otherwise called "smash rooms" or "destruction rooms" - grow in popularity across the country, Grand Rapids has recently opened iSmash, bringing the rage room concept to West Michigan with a different take on the concept that features both destruction and creativity.

No experience is needed to participate in a session, the facility is family-friendly, and safety is iSmash's top priority. Guests who enter their doors can use baseball bats, sledgehammers, crowbars, or their own hands and feet to throw, smash, or kick breakable objects towards a designated target wall. Guests are required to follow a safety orientation video and wear the required gear of gloves and eye protection during their session.

Participants can also play their own music through Bluetooth speakers, giving a more individualized experience during their session.

In addition, iSmash offer paint splatter rooms, where blank canvases and water-based paint are provided for participants to get messy and creative! Protective gear is also provided to those who choose to use the paint splatter rooms.

iSmash hosts individual sessions, birthday parties, corporate outings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and more. Walk-ins are welcome, although booking in advance is strongly recommended and begin at $35 for a 20-minute session. Amount and types of items used vary depending on package size.

Viewers can use the promo code FOX17 for 20% off their experience!

The Morning Mix team headed over to iSmash to experience the rage room and splatter room themselves, speaking with owner Jerry Brenneman to learn more about the business.

Visit ismashusa.com/mi-grand-rapids for more information including hours of operation and book a session today!

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