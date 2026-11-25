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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Beebo

Beebo is about four months old! This sweet kitten will need all the patience, playtime, and positive experiences as she grows. She needs a home that will be able to provide enrichment, socialization, and consistent care that comes with raising kittens.

Shelter Donations Matched Through Giving Tuesday:

From now through December 1, every gift to Humane Society of West Michigan will be matched dollar for dollar up to $30,000! Donors who give $150 or more will receive a custom paw print painting created by one of the shelter dogs!

Donate at give.hswestmi.org.

Behavior Consultation Meetings:

One of the main reasons owned pets are surrendered into Humane Society of West Michigan is because of their behaviors. Many behaviors such as house breaking, reactivity, excessive jumping, litter box problems, etc. can be alleviated or modified through altering the environment, teaching the animals alternative behaviors, and by educating the owners.

HSWM offers one-on-one consultations to provide advice and specialized plans to correct these behaviors! Options include in-home, onsite, video, and phone call consultations for extremely low cost. Learn more at hswestmi.org/behavior-consultations.

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