AC Grand Rapids preparing for inaugural season

West Michigan's new professional soccer club, AC Grand Rapids, will begin its inaugural season in 2027. The franchise has released the Amway Stadium seat map, as well as season ticket pricing and membership benefits.

Those who signed up for season tickets can participate in the "Inaugural Campaign" membership, where members will have access to attend games during the 2027 MLS NEXT Pro Sprint season as well as the 2027-28 MLS NEXT Pro season. Both seasons feature 22 home game matches, with over 7,000 fans already putting down deposits for season tickets ahead of Amway Stadium's 8,274 capacity.

Despite the deposit window for season tickets closing as of October 16, AC Grand Rapids fans can still participate in a variety of fan experiences, including supporters sections and standing-room-only tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale January 1, 2027, with the home opener taking place March 19.

AC Grand Rapids president Darrius Barnes visited the Morning Mix to share more about what's ahead for the season!

Visit acgrandrapids.com for more information ahead of the first season!

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