More news has been coming in fast for AC Grand Rapids as the team prepares for its inaugural season next year. The soccer club has announced the naming of head coach Erik Bushy as well as signing Côte d'Ivoire native Kader Yameogo to the team, being the first player signed to the team as well.

Yameogo spent three years with Club Brugge KV in Belgium, as well as playing in the Abidjan-based ASEC Mimosas.

AC Grand Rapids' home opener takes place at Amway Stadium March 19, 2027. Season ticket memberships are currently on sale at acgrandrapids.com.

Head coach Erik Bushy sat down with Todd in his Morning Mix debut to talk about the historic announcements and aspirations leading into the first season!

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