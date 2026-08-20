28th Street Metro Cruise returning to Rogers Plaza this weekend

The 28th Street Metro Cruise is West Michigan's largest car show, bringing thousands of guests for the multi-day event in Wyoming's Rogers Plaza. The event returns Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22.

Three Pit Stop sites will take place on Saturday at Cascade's Friendship Park, the Grand Rapids Sheraton, and Grandville's Oakestown Borgman from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The pit stop sites will feature many collector cars, food, car-related entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the chance to purchase Metro Cruise merchandise.

The main event will feature an appearance from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Friday from 3 to 8 P.M., where visitors can snag Wienermobile merchandise.

The main event will feature the collector car row, voting for Miss Metro Cruise 2026, kids activities, giveaways, and over 20 food trucks.

A shuttle service will also be available from The Rapid. Attendees may park at the Wyoming High School parking lot or Wyoming Kent District Library branch. The shuttle service is provided free of charge.

Metro Cruise hours run 2 to 89 P.M. on Friday and 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday. Admission is free.

Visit metrocruise.org for more information and full event schedule.

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