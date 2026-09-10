2026 Taste of Hope gala returns to raise money for American Cancer Society

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The American Cancer Society's leading culinary event is Taste of Hope, an annual event that brings West Michigan restaurants and chefs together for an evening of good food and support in the American Cancer Society's mission to find a cure for cancer.

This year's event is open to the public to attend and will be at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Wednesday, October 21 at 5:30 P.M.

Tickets for the event are $200 and limited table sponsorships are available.

Culinary Committe Chair Shawn Kohlhaas and American Cancer Society senior manager of events Caralee Waswick visited the Morning Mix to talk about the gala and how the community can participate.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok