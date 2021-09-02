Morning Buzz: September 2

1. There's a new standout on campus at Grand Valley State University. GVSU welcomed a 2-year-old black lab to their police department.

Koda is officially suited up as their newest officer. After a six-week program in Alabama, Koda's specialty is sniffing out explosive.

Officials say not only does she add another layer of safety, but she also helps bridge the gap between police and people.

Koda is specially trained, so she won't be out on patrols, or used to apprehend criminals. People can see her through events like football games and student gatherings.

2. The United Way of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers for the fall.

During their 11th annual Rake A Difference campaign, volunteers will help seniors across Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties to keep their lawns free from leaves and debris.

This year honors Veterans Day, scheduling teams to head out on November 11 to help get yards in order for winter. Volunteers can sign up at uwsm.org/rake-a-difference.

Seniors looking to be added to their list for the day can call (269)-932-3554 by October 5.

3. Fall brings a new chapter for Grand Rapids Public Library.

Full hours are starting on September 7. The library has been limiting hours since February.

COVID guidelines are still in place and can be found on their website at grpl.org.

They'll also still be offering free printing, faxing, and scanning services. There's also free Wi-Fi and public computers available.

Curbside service will also remain in place at some branches.

4. Join Fox 17 and E.W. Scripps' push to get more books into the hands of West Michigan's kids by donating to the Give a Child a Book campaign.

Together, we're partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Library for the initiative to help make sure every partner title 1 school gets 10 books per student to help them with their reading.

To donate, text WXMI to 345345 or visit fox17online.com and click the banner at the top of the homepage.

5. Are you constantly losing your driver's license? Apple's new iOS 15 software update will let you keep a digital one on your phone.

Apple says Georgia and Arizona will be the first states to allow you to put your license or state ID on your iPhone.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will start to allow it soon after, but Apple didn't offer a schedule as to when.

Apple has been working with the TSA to develop the tech in an effort to provide touch-less airport security checks.

When the new update happens, you will be able to add your IDs to the Wallet App.