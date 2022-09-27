Mel Tucker reveals long list of improvements his team needs to make after 'unacceptable' loss to Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ- — On Saturday, after a near shutout by Minnesota at home, Mel Tucker said that he was not pleased with what he is seeing from his team and that he’s not accepting it.

However, he said he wouldn’t go off the handle and jump to conclusions in analyzing exactly what went wrong.

He promised media members that by Monday he would have a better look at a list of improvements and that is exactly what he did at his weekly press conference ahead of Maryland.

He stated a long list of areas where he knows his team needs to get better.

offensively, ball security is critically important

the turnover margin

we need to create more explosive plays on offense

we need to sustain drives

we need to score points

we are really close on the run game

defensively, our pre-snap alignments

we need to do a better job on stopping the run on a consistent basis

our tackling needs to improve

we need to be tighter in coverage, man and zone

we need to get pressure on the quarterback

we have to get off the field on third down

While that sounds like a heavy list to attack with another Big Ten game just days ahead, Tucker said he’s more determined and optimistic than anything with another opportunity ahead to improve his team. The challenge, to any coach, but to Tucker specifically as he attacks a long list of improvements, is how you also make sure your team of college students stays mentally strong and confident through dealing with challenges like two very lopsided losses back to back.

“It is a lot easier to coach guys when everything is going well,” said Tucker. “But when adversity hits, that’s when the rubber meets the road and so I have a lot of confidence in our staff, but also our players.”

That’s two straight losses for Michigan State, one of those already in conference. They have Maryland next, who proved to be a very capable team against Michigan in the Big Ten opener.

Following the Terrapins, things get no easier for Michigan State as they take on Ohio State, followed by Wisconsin, then Michigan.