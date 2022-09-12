This top-selling knife set is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Every home cook needs a quality knife set. Having sharp, well-balanced, comfortable blades on hand allows you to slice, dice, chop and prep quickly and precisely.

When you can find an excellent knife set at an economical price, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your kitchen tools. The Master Maison 7-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set is a highly-rated collection, and right now, it’s 16% off.

The cutlery set comes with this essential assortment of knives and accessories:

An 8-inch chef’s knife

A 3-and-a-half-inch paring knife

An 8-inch carving knife

A 5-inch utility knife

An 8-inch serrated bread knife

A knife sharpener

A wooden storage block

This knife set also includes an unlimited one-year warranty.

Each knife in this set is forged from a single piece of steel. The premium, high-carbon, German stainless steel is designed with a razor-sharp blade. The knives also have a balanced weight to reduce fatigue and increase accuracy.

This knife set has 4.6 stars with more than 10,800 ratings. Customers who reviewed the knives say they are easy to hold and extremely sharp.

“I put the knifes (sic) to use preparing a stew,” wrote one reviewer, who shared a photo. “Very impressed how easy it was to cut through the potatoes, and carrots and chuck steak, knifes are very sharp, with extremely comfortable handles.”

They also say the knife set is well made and high quality.

“This is an extremely well made set of knives,” another reviewer wrote. “It completely replaces the ones we’d collected over the years. The knives are sharp and high quality, and easy to handle. I plan on buying myself a set, as well. You can’t beat the quality for this price! I like them better than some I’d bought by Cuisinart and Epicurious (that I paid more for).”

Several reviewers mention the importance of hand-washing the knives to keep them in excellent shape. It’s worth noting that in a few of the negative reviews, users mentioned that they took care of them well, but they rusted a few months later.

Currently, this kitchen knife set is on sale for $51.99, down 16% from $61.71.

Master Maison has several other sets that are also currently discounted if you would like a more extensive collection of kitchen knives.

For instance, the 11-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set is on sale for $57.99.

This set includes the same knives as the seven-piece set and the storage block and knife sharpener. It also provides a set of four steak knives.

And the 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, which includes a large chef’s knife, a large bread knife, a carving knife, a sharpening steel, a large santoku knife, all-purpose household shears, a utility knife, a paring knife, a small santoku knife, a small bread knife, eight serrated steak knives and a storage block, usually $115, is on sale for $95.99.

Whether you choose the essential 7-piece knife set, the comprehensive 19-piece set or another one somewhere in between, you can upgrade your meal prep and save.

