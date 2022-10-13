Kellogg’s Just Launched An Elf On The Shelf ‘cooling’ Cereal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Kellogg’s is already saying goodbye to fall and hello to winter with a new cereal the brand says “deliciously cools your mouth.”

New The Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme Cereal combines frosted star cereal pieces with mini marshmallows for a creamy and sweet vanilla ice cream flavor. The cereal is made with sugar alcohols, which is a type of carbohydrate that, according to Science Direct, produces a mouth-cooling effect.

Kellogg’s sent me a box of the new Elf on the Shelf North Pole Snow Creme cereal to try. I can’t say it was, as the brand describes, “like biting into a snowball.” I tried it with the Hot Cocoa Elf on the Shelf cereal and did notice a slightly cooler feel, but it doesn’t exactly taste cold.

Kellogg’s says it can be eaten with any type of milk. I tried it with almond milk, so there is a chance dairy milk may bring out a stronger cooling sensation — but it may also not make a difference. Because the sugar alcohols stimulate your tongue’s taste buds, results may also vary depending on how each person responds to sugar alcohols.

The cereal was, however, quite delicious; it really does taste like creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with a bit of a marshmallow flavor. You can find it exclusively at Walmart beginning sometime in October for around $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box.

Kellogg’s has a handful of other The Elf on the Shelf products as well, including snacks and a third cereal that tastes like sugar cookies.

The Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal was actually the first flavor in the lineup and has been around every holiday season since 2019. You’ll also find Elf on the Shelf Pop-Tarts bites, Nutri-Grain Bites and Jumbo Froot Loops.

Other holiday breakfast treats you’ll soon find on store shelves include a variety of Coffee mate creamers like Frosted Gingerbread and Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, plus the ready-made coffee drink Chobani Cold Brew with Peppermint Mocha Oatmilk.

International Delight’s holiday creamers inspired by Dr. Seuss’s character the Grinch are also already in stores. The lineup includes the return of Peppermint Mocha and Frosted Sugar Cookie, plus a new Gingerbread Cookie Dough flavor that the brand says “tastes of sweet buttery dough with brown sugar and hints of ginger and cinnamon.”

If it feels too early to start thinking about elves and the Grinch, you’ll find a handful of Halloween breakfast treats in stores for a few more weeks as well, like General Mills Monster Cereals, Captain Crunch’s Halloween Crunch and Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.

Are you ready for holiday flavors?

