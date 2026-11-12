KDPS seeking public's help to find missing 21-year-old male

KALAMAZOO, MICH — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPD) officials need the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old male.

KDPS is searching for 21-year-old 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘇𝗼 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗜𝗜.

He was last seen on Monday at about 1 a.m. leaving the East Main/Hazard area.

Herbert was wearing a coat, a hooded sweatshirt, and a large black backpack.

Herbert’s phone was later found near the Kalamazoo River and is considered missing and endangered, KDPS officials said.

Anyone with information about Herbert's location is asked to call the Kalamazoo Dispatch Center at 269-488-8911 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8123.

