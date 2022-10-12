Independent investigators ask Oxford high tragedy witnesses to speak out this week

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It 100% could have been prevented,” Payton Diem, an Oxford High School graduate, said.

Payton Diem was a senior at Oxford High School last November when investigators say a 15-year-old student shot and killed four classmates and injured eight other people.

Her friend Justin Shilling lost his life.

“He volunteered so much and was one of the few popular kids who was really nice to me. So, I want to honor his life instead of being sad over his death.

In honor of the four students who lost their lives — Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Madisyn Baldwin — Diem hopes all the mistakes made are used to protect other kids in the future.

On Wednesday at the Oxford Public Library and at the SpringHill Suites Auburn Hills Marriott, independent investigators with Guidepost solutions — hired by the school district — interviewed witnesses. They are working on a report they hope will save lives.

The interviews continue through Friday at the hotel. You can sign up online.

“We want the school district to learn from our report on things maybe that they can do better,” Andrew O’Connell with Guidepost Solutions said.

Oxford parent Lori Bourgeau is glad there is an investigation, but is concerned that these investigators don’t have subpoena power. She thinks in the future, the law should be changed to force school workers, law enforcement and anyone else with information about a school shooting to take part in an investigation.

“School shootings should not take years to find out what went wrong and to effect change for our schools. All of our children are in danger the longer this goes on,” she said.

