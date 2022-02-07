For 76th year, the ladies of Loveland stamp Valentine's Day cards from all over the world

LOVELAND, Colo. — When you send your Valentine a card this year, maybe add a historic pit stop.

For the 76th year, the all-volunteer team of ladies at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce is stamping an estimated 200,000 pieces of mail with a locally-written poem.

"So we do a contest where we actually create a cache, which is the actual stamp that goes on it - as well as a new postmark every year," said Mindy McCloughan, President of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. "People send their cards from all over the world right here, to be hand stamped by our volunteers."

She's not kidding: They have received mail from all 50 states and more than 110 countries.

The deadlines are fast approaching, so if you want to add an extra touch to your Valentine's Day card, you'll want to mail it out soon. Until Feb. 10, they can be mailed to Loveland's Post Offices at 446 E. 29th Street and 601 Cleveland Ave.

You can also drop it off at the following locations in Loveland, through Feb. 9:

Loveland Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center - 5400 Stone Creek Circle Suite 200

Aims Community College - 104 East 4th Street

Independent Financial - 935 Cleveland Ave.

Barnyard Pet and Supply - 806 14th Street SW

Mueller Pye and Associates CPA LLC - 762 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

Elevations Credit Union - 970 E Eisenhower Blvd.

Want to meet some of the volunteers, and hear how special this tradition is for them? Watch the video in the player above.