Expansion project to improve Ford Airport ready for take-off

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A new airfield development is ready to take flight at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, officials said.

Concept/Gerald R. Ford International Airport The Gerald R. Ford International Airport project includes a new taxiway extension that unlocks additional property for aviation-related development, airport officials said.

The project includes a new taxiway extension that unlocks additional property for aviation-related development, airport officials said.

It also positions the West Michigan region to accommodate growing demand for aviation facilities.

The $5.2 million investment added a 50-foot by 1,250-foot section of taxiway in the northeast corner of the airfield, opening access to more than 50 acres available immediately for aviation-related development.

The property is exclusively intended to accommodate aircraft hangars, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, corporate aviation operations and other aviation-related investment opportunities.

The previously undeveloped area represents a significant opportunity for future investment at the Airport and is a key component of its long-term strategy to support aviation growth while maximizing the value and utility of its available footprint.

"As demand for aviation facilities continues to grow, it is important we proactively invest in infrastructure that positions the Ford International Airport and our region for future opportunities," said Carlos Ruiz, chief commercial officer of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. "This taxiway expansion creates the foundation for new aviation development and strengthens West Michigan's ability to attract aviation investment and job creation."

Previously, with nearly all airside and hangar development sites already leased, additional development opportunities were needed to meet increased demand.

The taxiway extension provides direct aircraft access to future development parcels, making the area attractive for private aircraft owners, corporate flight departments and aviation service providers seeking a location at one of the Midwest's fastest-growing airports.

The investment is part of the Airport's long-term strategy to responsibly accommodate aeronautical growth, attract new aviation businesses to West Michigan and generate long-term revenue that can be reinvested into future capital improvements and maintenance projects.

Construction of the taxiway was completed in October, and the Airport has begun marketing available property.

The project was primarily funded through federal grants, and 60 construction jobs were created to complete it. The project was designed by C&S Companies while Fischer-Idema, LLC served as the general contractor, with other local partners, including Driesenga Associates, Fence Consultants and SME.

"We'd like to thank our federal partners for their continued financial support along with our local construction partners," Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson said. "By preparing additional land for aviation development, we are creating opportunities for new investments, job creation and long-term growth while ensuring the Airport remains positioned to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry and the West Michigan community."

