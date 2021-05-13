Watch
'Friends' reunion trailer released, reveals premiere date

Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2002 file photo shows "Friends," cast members, from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 13, 2021
A trailer for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special is finally here!

In the trailer, you see the iconic NBC comedy series cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot.

The reunion is more of a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

There's also an impressive list of guest stars to join the reunion, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, and Lady Gaga, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Other guest stars are Tom Selleck played Monica’s former boyfriend Richard, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s former partner Janice.

"Friends: The Reunion" premieres on May 27.

