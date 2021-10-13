Detroit police search for suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault of 9-year-old girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are set to hold a news conference Wednesday to address a sexual assault case involving a 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl.

At this time, police are only saying the assault happened on October 10. The girl left her home in Farmington Hills and walked for about two hours, eventually arriving in the area of 8 Mile and Grand River. However, police say at the time she did not know where she was.

Police say a car pulled up to her and asked if she needed help. The girl told police she got into the suspect's car and quickly realized he was driving in the wrong direction. The girl was unable to get out of the car.

Officers say the suspect took her to an unknown home, took her inside, and assaulted her. The girl was able to escape when the man left the room. While she was walking a Good Samaritan stopped her and called 911. Detroit police arrived on the scene and confirmed the missing report with Farmington Hills police.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital.

At this time, the suspect is only described as a male driving a white or gray 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade. Police are expected to announce more details at a noon news conference.

Here are some tips for parents and kids to be safe.