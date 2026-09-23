Coast Guard assists in the rescue of three people from a capsized boat in Lake Michigan

COLOMA, MI — The United States Coast Guard assisted local agencies in rescuing three people from a capsized boat in Lake Michigan.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a boat that capsized off the shore of Roadside Park in Coloma.

Drone operators were able to locate the boat and three people on board roughly a half mile offshore.

The Coast Guard began responding to the incident around 4:00 p.m. By 4:37 p.m., all three people on board were rescued. The Coast Guard says they were all wearing their lifejackets at the time of the rescue.

“This rapid rescue highlights both the value of local agency partnerships and the lifesaving impact of proper safety gear,” said Cmdr. Aaron Dorrian, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Lake Michigan. “The Coast Guard urges every boater across the Great Lakes to prioritize safety by always wearing your life jacket, monitoring local weather conditions, and carrying reliable means of communication.”