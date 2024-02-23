Cell data contradicts Fani Willis' testimony, court documents suggest

A court filing in Atlanta raised new questions about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to oversee the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Cellphone data obtained by Trump's legal team shows Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor, visited Willis' neighborhood at least 35 times in the 11 months before Willis hired him in late 2021. Twice, Wade arrived late at night and left early the following morning.

The data shows about 2,000 calls and 12,000 text messages between Wade and Willis from January 2021 to November 2021. The data seems to contradict testimony by Wade and Willis about the timeline of their relationship.

They are under scrutiny by defense lawyers who say a conflict of interest should disqualify Willis' office from the election case.

Willis and Wade said their romantic relationship began in 2022 after a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 other people for trying to overturn Georgia's election results in 2020.

A judge has yet to decide whether Willis' office should be removed from the case. If her office is removed, it would likely mean any potential trial against Trump in Georgia would take place after the 2024 presidential election.

The Georgia case is one of four criminal cases Trump faces heading into the election.

