Bob Dylan to co-headline Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour this summer

Two of music’s greatest living legends are teaming up on the road this summer: Bob Dylan will join Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” tour for all 25 shows.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson said in a statement on the festival website. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Willie Nelson‘s annual Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to a sold-out crowd and has only gotten bigger since.

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour boasts “an unprecedented lineup,” per the site, including aforementioned headliners Nelson and Dylan as well as Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer, Celisse, Southern Avenue and Billy Strings.

The 2024 tour launches June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia and will run through the summer, concluding in Buffalo, New York on Sept. 17. See the full schedule below:

June 21: Alpharetta, Georgia

June 22: Charlotte, North Carolina

June 23: Raleigh, North Carolina

June 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia

June 28: Syracuse, New York

June 29: Wantagh, New York

June 30: Holmdel, New Jersey

July 2: Mansfield, Massachusetts

July 6: Bethel, New York

July 7: Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 29: Chula Vista, California

July 31: Los Angeles

Aug. 3: Mountain View, California

Aug. 4 Wheatland, California

Aug. 7: Boise, Idaho

Aug. 9: Spokane, Washington

Aug. 10: George, Washington

Sept. 6: Somerset, Wisconsin

Sept. 7: Tinley Park, Illinois

Sept. 8: St. Louis

Sept. 11: Cincinnati

Sept. 12: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Sept. 14: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Sept. 15 Clarkston, Michigan

Sept. 17 Buffalo, New York

Ticket pre-sale through Live Nation begins Wednesday, Feb. 28 (use code ENERGY). Public ticketing begins Friday, March 1 via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of Outlaw Music Festival’s 25-show tour, Dylan is touring in March in support of his 2020 album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” He’ll be making multiple stops across Florida, Georgia and North Carolina; you can get tickets to those shows on Ticketmaster.

