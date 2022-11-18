These apps will help you save money on groceries

The USDA predicts all food prices will increase 9% to 10% this year and continue to increase above historical average rates in 2023. You can’t stop food shopping, and you can only cut so many corners while continuing to keep your family healthy. Fortunately, grocery apps can put a significant dent in your food shopping bill.

The List, a daily TV show that covers pop culture and lifestyle topics, dove into finding grocery apps that can save money on the food you buy to prepare at home. With so many apps available, deciding which ones are worth your time can be confusing, so The List also spoke to several experts to get some tips.

These grocery apps can help you decide which stores to visit, how many items to purchase, where to find specific discounts and more.

Store-Specific Apps

Kim Palmer of Nerd Wallet suggests downloading your grocery store’s app. Most major grocery store chains, such as Kroger, Albertsons, Publix and Meijer, have their own apps for customers.

“You want to have that app on your phone because often you’ll get extra discounts,” Palmer told The List.

These apps frequently offer digital coupons with deeper discounts than manufacturers’ coupons or sales. You can often scan an item to receive the discount or tap the item in a list. In addition, many stores let you link to the loyalty program within the app. So, when you check out, the savings will automatically be applied.

In addition, you can often stack mobile coupons, store rewards and other deals or manufacturer’s coupons for even more significant savings.

Adobe

Flipp

Tobie Stanger of Consumer Reports recommends the Flipp app.

“It actually has the old-school circulars right there in the app,” Stanger told The List.

So, you can “flip” through the ads to see what’s on sale near you, search for specific items to see who has the best price and create a shopping list that will prompt the app to show you relevant deals.

“Or, you can actually click on the store and just see what specials and which coupons they have,” Stanger told The List.

Another feature of Flipp is the Watch List, where you can add items you always shop for. If you opt in, you’ll be notified every time there’s a new deal on those products.

Adobe

Basket

Another app Stanger suggests adding to your phone is Basket. Creating a shopping list in the app will give you an overview of prices at nearby stores.

“Let’s say I have a list of five items,” Stanger told The List. “It’ll say, ‘Okay, you can get the best deal at this particular store on two of the items, but you’re going to get a better deal at three of the items at another store.’”

You might choose to pick up different items at specific stores, or if you’re in a time crunch, you can choose the grocery store with the most savings overall to complete your shopping.

And, if you’re shopping online, you can use Basket’s browser extension to compare prices.

Adding these apps to your phone and your grocery routine can be a high-tech but simple way to save time and money when shopping for food.

By Tricia Goss, for The List.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.