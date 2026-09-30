A new pedestrian tunnel in Plainfield Township is ahead of schedule

PLAINFIELD — A roughly 2.5-mile stretch of Northland Drive remains closed through Monday as crews complete the project.

Crews worked around the clock this past weekend to dig a 60-foot-wide trench under Northland Drive in Plainfield Township, bringing a new pedestrian tunnel one step closer to completion.

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Workers installed 19 concrete arches to form the new tunnel. They also laid storm piping and electrical conduit.

The Kent County Parks Department says the project is currently running ahead of schedule, with paving expected to wrap up this week.

Prein&Newhof

Drivers in the area will face continued delays. A roughly 2.5-mile stretch of Northland Drive is closed from West River Drive to Belding Road through Monday.

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